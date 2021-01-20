x
Group to pay $10K to Charlottesville car attack survivor

An Ohio-based neo-Nazi group will pay $10,000 to the survivor of a car attack that occurred during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A gray Dodge Challenger crashes into 2 vehicles stopped by a counter-protester march at the intersection of 4th and Water Streets injuring 19 and killing one in downtown Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017 following the end of the Unite the Right Rally.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An Ohio-based neo-Nazi group will pay $10,000 to the survivor of a car attack that occurred during the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

The Daily Progress reported Monday that the group is called the Traditionalist Worker Party. William “Bill” Burke's suit was filed in the Southern District of Ohio U.S. District Court. 

Burke was among those injured in 2017 when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors. 

The rally focused on the city’s planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. 

Burke was a counter-protester. 

His lawsuit alleges the rally was meant to send a message of white supremacy. 

