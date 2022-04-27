x
2 students found with gun at high school in Hampton

One of the students was taken into custody while the other student fled the school.
HAMPTON, Va. — Two students were found with a gun at Bethel High School Wednesday morning.

The Hampton Police Division was notified of a possible weapon on school property around 8:30 a.m.

After going to investigate, police found that two teenage boys there had a gun. One of the students was taken into custody while the other student fled the school.

According to HPD, a 17-year-old student was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of brandishing a firearm
  • One count of possession of a firearm on school property
  • One count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Police said the other student, a 16-year-old, has charges on file in connection to the incident. 

