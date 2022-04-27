2 students found with gun at high school in Hampton

One of the students was taken into custody while the other student fled the school.

The Hampton Police Division was notified of a possible weapon on school property around 8:30 a.m.

After going to investigate, police found that two teenage boys there had a gun. One of the students was taken into custody while the other student fled the school.

According to HPD, a 17-year-old student was charged with the following:

Two counts of brandishing a firearm

One count of possession of a firearm on school property

One count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile