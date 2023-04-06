Gun found in car of maintenance employee at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County School

The employee was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun on educational property and was taken to Albemarle District Jail.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County School (ECPPS) maintenance employee is in custody after deputies found a gun in his car on school property.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, ECPPS school officials saw a gun in a car parked at the bus garage parking area Thursday morning.

When deputies got to the scene in the 1000 block of U.S. 17 South, they reportedly saw a .45 caliber pistol "in plain view on the passenger seat." The car was also unlocked, and the passenger window was rolled down roughly an inch, according to deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, the car belonged to Robert Kendall White, a maintenance department employee at ECPPS.

White was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun on educational property and was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a $2,500 secured bond.