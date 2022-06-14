x
Crime

2 students detained after gun found at Suffolk school, police say

The incident happened at Turlington Woods School, an alternative school for middle and high school students in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two students were found with a gun at a school in Suffolk Tuesday.

Administrators with Turlington Woods School, an alternative school for middle and high school students, reported to police that a student possibly had a firearm on school property, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Officers arrived at the school shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The two students were detained after police recovered a gun during a preliminary investigation, the department said.

The incident is still under investigation.

