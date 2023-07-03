Gun goes off near Elizabeth City fireworks show, no one hurt

It happened on Herrington Road several blocks away from the Waterfront Park in the downtown area. Police think it was celebratory in nature.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A gun went off during Fourth of July celebrations in Elizabeth City Saturday night, but no one was hurt, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Herrington Road between White and Brown Street after gunshots were reported shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The gun went off several blocks away from the Waterfront Park in the downtown area, where the city's fireworks celebration was happening, according to police.

Officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office got to the scene and isolated it. However, the suspects had already left the area.

No property damages or injuries were reported.

The gunfire appeared to be celebratory in nature, and police reminded the public that doing so is illegal within city limits.

The gunshots going off made attendees of the celebration uneasy, but police didn't find evidence of this happening within the celebration grounds.