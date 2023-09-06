Student arrested after gun found in car parked at Hampton school

It happened at the Adult and Alternative Learning School on Briarfield Road on Wednesday afternoon.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton student is facing charges after a gun was allegedly found inside his vehicle while on school grounds.

The Hampton Police Division said on Wednesday afternoon a school resource officer was notified about a possible weapon at the Adult and Alternative Learning School on Briarfield Road. Investigators said K9 teams were on school grounds conducting a weapon and narcotic scan when an alert was made on a vehicle in the school parking lot.

The student who drove the vehicle was identified and police said a gun was found inside it following a search.

Hampton police said 18-year-old Aaron Wilson is charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property and one count of possession of marijuana on school property.