20 guns stolen: Virginia Beach police offer reward for info following gun store robbery

Investigators think the suspects took more than 20 guns from DOA Arms. There's $11,000 in reward money being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is trying to recover more than 20 guns after they were stolen early Thursday morning.

Investigators think several people forced their way into DOA Arms at 977 Reon Drive. They took handguns and rifles from the store.

The police department shared photos of some vehicles that might be connected to the suspects.

If you've seen any of these vehicles, please call VBPD.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are also, separately, offering up to $5,000.