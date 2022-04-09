Norfolk mayor holds press conference after mass shooting, other gun violence overnight

The press conference comes after a mass shooting incident in which 2 people were killed and which also sent 5 others to the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, City Manager Chip Filer, Police Chief Michael Goldsmith, and Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron held a press conference Sunday afternoon after incidents of gun violence erupted across the city overnight, including a mass shooting and at least three fatalities.

Two people were killed and five people were hurt after a shooting near Killiam Avenue and 50th Street just after midnight.

The shooting was near the Old Dominion University campus and is believed to have happened at an off-campus party, according to a social media post by Norfolk State University officials.

An ODU alert Sunday morning informed the ODU community that no ODU students were involved. However, officials have said that several Norfolk State University students were injured.

In his prepared remarks, Mayor Alexander said: "As our children return to school, we must ensure that their communities, and lives are free from chaos. Students who enrolled in our colleges and universities, deserve safe environments to live, learn, and build their futures. People who travel to our city to worship or enjoy time with friends and family, should never feel threatened or intimidated by the prospect of violence."

He went on to say: "The citizens have spoken. They are demanding a city where everyone feels safe; a city that allows them to focus on building their careers, families, and communities. Public safety is a shared value and a collective effort. Maintaining a safe city takes more than an engaged police force, it takes community partners; it takes a holistic approach. Whether crime reports are exaggerated, underplayed, or accurate, one thing is certain: residents and corporate citizens are highly concerned about safety."

There were other shooting incidents in Norfolk overnight as well:

11:30PM 18th Bay Street – 3 people shot



12:03AM – Nicholson Street, 1 person shot



12:08AM –Monarch Way, 2 people shot (this may have been related to the mass shooting incident)



2:30AM – North Military Highway, 1 shot and killed

It is unknown if any of these shooting incidents are related. it wasn't until 12 hours after the shooting, and nearly 8 after the PD's original tweet, that police provided any further information about what happened.