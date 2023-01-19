TSA warns travelers about bringing guns in carry-on bags after record-breaking 2022

Norfolk International saw its first gun seizure of 2023 on Tuesday, after a woman was stopped for having a loaded 9mm handgun in a carry-on bag at a checkpoint.

NORFOLK, Va. — New numbers and a stern warning were issued by the Transportation Security Administration this week: stop trying to bring handguns through airport security!

The TSA said it was a record year for guns seized at Virginia's airports in 2022; 118 in all were stopped last year. That's a 20% increase from 2021.

Nationwide, they caught more than 6,500 guns at security checkpoints.

The trend holds true at Norfolk International Airport, where officials siezed a record 27 guns last year there.

All of this carries a serious penalty.

The Norfolk Airport Authority Police cited the Wisconsin woman with a weapons violation and forwarded her case to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal prosecution and a fine of up to $15,000.

You can transport your gun by plane, but you have to send them through checked baggage.