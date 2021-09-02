Guns seized, women arrested following armed robbery in Virginia Beach

Both suspects were in custody less than a half hour after the robbery was reported.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women were quickly apprehended after they allegedly committed an armed robbery in Virginia Beach.

Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Hiawatha Drive on the night of January 31 for a report of an armed robbery. The victims told officers they had been waiting for a meal delivery when two armed suspects forced their way in and demanded money and property.

Police quickly got suspect and vehicle descriptions, and within minutes, officers in another precinct spotted a vehicle matching the description a short time later, driving recklessly.

The vehicle was pulled over, and two women inside matched the suspect descriptions.

23-year-old Tania Breona Tipton and 19-year-old Alayzia Michelle Richardson were arrested and charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. They were in custody less than a half-hour after the robbery had been reported.