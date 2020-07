Medics treated a man for a minor injury after a shooting on Early Street in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to track down whoever shot a man early Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Early Street around 3:30 a.m. after hearing there was a gunshot victim there.

Once they arrived, they found a man with a minor gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.