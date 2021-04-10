Gunshots detected by technology on Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach

The ShotSpotter equipment detected gunfire on Diamond Springs Road near Wesleyan Drive. Police said they found shell casings in the area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Oct. 4, 2021.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after gunshots were fired Thursday night near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and Diamond Springs Road.

Chief Paul Neudigate said in a tweet that police got a call about shots fired in the city. He added that the ShotSpotter technology was able to suggest the area where it happened: the 900 block of Diamond Springs Rd.

Detectives found shell casings there and entered them into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) to search for the person who could be responsible for the crime.

This could also help officers find suspects who have been involved in other incidents.

Last night @VBPD officers responded to 911 calls for shots fired & @shotspotter activations 900 block Diamond Springs; illegal gunfire will not be tolerated in @CityofVaBeach. Shell casings being entered into #NIBIN so we can link this offense to other incidents & individuals. pic.twitter.com/v70sfhfhS9 — Chief Paul Neudigate (@PaulNeudigate) November 12, 2021

The ShotSpotter equipment recently became active. It was placed in the Western Bayside area of the city as a way for police to narrow down where a gun was fired, and get notifications about those shootings, in an effort to lower the crime rate.

Residents and business owners in the area were notified by letter about the new equipment, according to Neudigate.

He said illegal gunfire was not to be tolerated in the city.