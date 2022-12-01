Hampton 15-year-old arrested after group allegedly tried to break into car, led deputies on pursuit

Someone called the sheriff's office to say it looked like there were people trying to break into vehicles. Once deputies went to investigate, things escalated.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says a group of people tried to break into a car, and when they were spotted, fled to Gloucester in a stolen car on the wrong side of Route 17.

A post from YPSO claims the trouble started at 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Grant Court, which is just a few blocks away from the Yorkton Animal Hospital and Yorktown Arch.

Someone called the sheriff's office to say it looked like there was a group of people trying to break into vehicles. Deputies investigated, and when they got close to the group, a red car sped from Grant Court toward Route 17.

Other deputies reportedly saw the car as it hit that road, and watched it drive down the wrong side of the road "at a high rate of speed" toward Gloucester County. Because of the hour, there were very few people on the roads at the time.

Deputies followed the car from the correct lanes of Route 17.

Officials said once the car made it to the Gloucester side of the river, about a mile past the Coleman Bridge, it crashed. Four suspects then ran from the crash site.

Deputies caught one person, a 15-year-old boy from Hampton. He was arrested.

The sheriff's office didn't say whether or not deputies are still looking for the other three who ran from the car.

After investigating, the YPSO said the red sedan they were driving turned out to be reported stolen from Hampton. The sheriff's office said the keys were taken during a home invasion.

The post said, "multiple firearms and items of value were recovered from the crash scene." It's not clear what those items were.