18-year-old charged with January murder in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old man is facing charges for a deadly shooting that happened nearly a month ago, the Hampton Police Division said.
Police said on the afternoon of January 29, officers were called to the 900 block of Aberdeen Road for a report of a missing man. When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Dwight McKinley inside his home, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On February 21, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Nigel N. Barnes. Barnes is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.
The case remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting their secure tip form at P3Tips.com.