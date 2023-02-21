18-year-old charged with January murder in Hampton

18-year-old Nigel Barnes is accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man inside his Hampton home on January 29.

HAMPTON, Va. — An 18-year-old man is facing charges for a deadly shooting that happened nearly a month ago, the Hampton Police Division said.

Police said on the afternoon of January 29, officers were called to the 900 block of Aberdeen Road for a report of a missing man. When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Dwight McKinley inside his home, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On February 21, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Nigel N. Barnes. Barnes is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.