Hampton apartment complex damaged by water, vandalized with obscenities on wall

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton apartment complex was heavily damaged by water after someone tampered with a standpipe system Sunday, according to fire officials.

A spokesperson for the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue said it happened at the Pinnacle Apartments on Freeman Drive around 4:30 p.m.

The tampering resulted in water damage to 34 apartments and all four floors of the complex. The water also ran into 68 power meters, resulting in the temporary shutdown of power to the whole building.

The spokesperson also said there were also obscene drawings on the stairwell walls.

As a result, the affected building has been condemned. Bonaventure, the apartment management company, initially gave a Friday deadline for residents to move out, but has since pushed it back to Sunday, June 25.

Tara McCallum, who lived on the first floor, said she had to take off of work and pack her belongings in trash bags in order to leave on time.

"I took a lot of pride in this apartment and now it's just all gone," said McCallum. "I feel like I'm being put out on the street.

McCallum said she and several of her neighbors will have to sleep in hotels while they figure out their next steps.

"We don't have an eviction notice, just an email that says we have to go," said McCallum. "It's just so upsetting to me."

In a new statement to 13News Now on Thursday, Bonaventure gave an update on where things stand:

"This has been a long and exhausting week for our valued residents. In order to begin the restoration work needed to mitigate the risk of mold or other issues associated with water damage, we originally required all affected residents in Building 600 to move out by this Friday, June 23. Several households have already relocated, but for those still in process, we extended the moveout deadline requirement to Sunday, June 25 after hearing resident concerns that moving companies and trucks were in short supply. Our primary goal remains to help our residents through this transition by providing solutions and effective communication. We’re grateful to our on-site staff, vendors and partners who’ve helped with this relief effort and look forward to welcoming residents back to the community once the building is fully restored."