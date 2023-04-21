Man shot near Hampton bowling alley

Police said a group of people were arguing near the bowling alley and as the group separated, the suspect approached the victim's car and shot him.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 25-year-old man is recovering after someone shot him near the Sparetimes Bowling Alley in Hampton on Thursday night.

The Hampton Police Division said it happened around 10:45 p.m. on Pine Chapel Road. Investigators said a group of people were arguing near the bowling alley and as the group separated, the suspect -- who the victim said he doesn't know -- approached his car and shot at him.

The victim went to Sentara Careplex to be treated for a gunshot wound. Police said he's expected to be OK.

Police haven't released any information about the suspect, but they're asking anyone who may have information that could lead to an arrest to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.