Hampton courts cleared after bomb threat; police don't find anything suspicious

Police officers and teams from Division of Fire and Rescue evacuated people in several buildings after they got a threat against Juvenile Domestic Relations Court.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to figure out who sent them a bomb threat for the Juvenile Domestic Relations Court building on Tuesday.

A release from the division said the first call about a potential bomb threat came in around 7:03 a.m. - and then a second call came in at 11:09 a.m.

Right away, police officers and teams from Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue evacuated people in that courthouse, and the General District Courthouse and Circuit Courthouse, which are nearby.

Teams swept the building, and decided there were no suspicious devices.

The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect contacted Public Safety Communications and indicated there was a bomb threat for the court building in the 200 block of North King Street. .

A spokesperson said business was back to normal by 12:55 p.m.

Investigators are still looking into the threats. They want people who know anything about these threats to come forward.

If you can help detectives, please call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online, which can stay anonymous.