Police seek suspects after one person shot, killed in Hampton

The Hampton Police Department said the victim was on the front porch of a residence when he was shot.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

The Hampton Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Howard Street a few minutes before 7:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was on the front porch of a home when he was shot.

Police said they are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.