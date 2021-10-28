Police seek suspects after one person shot, killed in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.
The Hampton Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night.
It happened in the 100 block of Howard Street a few minutes before 7:45 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The initial investigation revealed the victim was on the front porch of a home when he was shot.
Police said they are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.