Hampton deputy employee faces charges of animal cruelty

Carolyn Johnson, who is employed by Hampton Sheriff’s Office, was charged with 8 counts each of animal cruelty and failure to provide duties of owners.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton deputy employee is facing charges of animal cruelty in an investigation into dog fighting, a police spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

Carolyn Johnson, who is employed by Hampton Sheriff’s Office, was charged with eight counts of animal cruelty and eight counts of failure to provide duties of ownership.

The charges come after the Hampton Police Division arrested Michael Johnson Sr. Tuesday on eight counts of animal cruelty, eight counts of failure to provide duties of ownership and four counts of dog fighting.

The investigation began when a complaint was made to the Hampton Animal Response Team (HART) on Tuesday. Police said workers found eight dogs living in poor health and unsafe conditions on Ireland Street.

The team took the dogs to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter where they are currently being cared for.

Police confirmed that the Johnsons' charges stem from the same investigation. Police didn't share how the Johnsons are connected.