Woman seriously hurt in Hampton stabbing

Police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed Tuesday morning, the Hampton Police Division said.

Police were called to the 100 block of Doolittle Road shortly before 7 a.m., near the Langley Square Apartments. Officers arrived to find an adult woman outside of a residence suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing remains under investigation but at this time, investigators believe it was domestic-related.