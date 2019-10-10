NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was sentenced on Thursday to 25 years in prison for distributing cocaine and heroin while possessing a firearm.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Lorenzo Golden admitted that he had agreed to distribute and distributed more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than a kilogram of heroin. He even agreed, unknowingly, two different times to deal heroin to law enforcement in February and March 2018.

Golden took over a residence in the 400 block of East Pembroke Avenue and used the residence to distribute cocaine and heroin.

In July 2018, law enforcement executed search warrants on the residence and a storage unit connected to Golden.

Officers recovered scales, cellular phones, five firearms, ammunition, packaging materials and other items used in the sale of drugs.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

