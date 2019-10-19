NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police arrested a Hampton homicide suspect after he crashed a stolen car.

The Hampton Police Division called the Newport News Police Department around 7:10 Friday night regarding a homicide suspect who was in Newport News in a stolen mini van.

After a short chase, the suspect crashed into another vehicle at Main Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The suspect tried to get away on foot, but was arrested and taken into custody.

The victim in the other car was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In addition to the charges the suspect faces out of Hampton, additional charges are pending out of Newport News.

