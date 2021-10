All three courthouses in Hampton are currently closed as a precaution, and surrounding streets are also closed off.

HAMPTON, Va. — Law enforcement in Hampton is investigating a bomb threat that was made towards the Hampton Juvenile Domestic and Relations Court this morning.

The call was received at 8:06 a.m. All three courthouses in Hampton are currently closed as a precaution, and surrounding streets are also closed off.

This includes the Hampton Juvenile Domestic and Relations Court, Hampton General District Court and Hampton Circuit Court.

Hampton Police and @HamptonVAFire are investigating a bomb threat at Hampton Juvenile Domestic and Relations Court. All three court houses remain closed as a precaution and surrounding streets are closed. Call received at 8:06 a.m. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/5YK4jlqpb9 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 5, 2021