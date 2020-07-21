Two men charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Hampton

Khalil Ryshawn Rice Cruz, 18, and Omari Calloway, 19, are charged with involuntary manslaughter. Both are accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have made another arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.

The Hampton Police Division tweeted that they were alerted to a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20. Officers located and investigated a crime scene in the 800 block of Lemaster Avenue.

On Tuesday, police released updated information about the shooting. They said the victim was a 17-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

Investigators learned that the teen was standing in front of his home when shots were fired from a car nearby.

On Wednesday, police released that they arrested and charged 18-year-old Khalil Ryshawn Rice Cruz for his part in the deadly shooting. Cruz is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

A day later, police say they placed another man in custody for the same charge. Omari Rashad Calloway, 19, also faces one count of involuntary manslaughter.