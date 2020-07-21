Two men charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have made another arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy.
The Hampton Police Division tweeted that they were alerted to a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20. Officers located and investigated a crime scene in the 800 block of Lemaster Avenue.
On Tuesday, police released updated information about the shooting. They said the victim was a 17-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.
Investigators learned that the teen was standing in front of his home when shots were fired from a car nearby.
On Wednesday, police released that they arrested and charged 18-year-old Khalil Ryshawn Rice Cruz for his part in the deadly shooting. Cruz is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.
A day later, police say they placed another man in custody for the same charge. Omari Rashad Calloway, 19, also faces one count of involuntary manslaughter.
Cruz and Calloway are in custody at the Hampton City Jail.