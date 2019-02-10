JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping a child in James City County.
According to police reports, a mother to a girl reported to the James City County Police Department that her daughter was previously sexually assaulted in her home.
After a joint investigation between the James City County Police Department and Child Protective Services, 39-year-old Roberto Noel Tirado of Hampton was arrested on June 20.
He was charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Child, Forcible Sodomy and Rape for offenses that occurred between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2015.
Police said Tirado was involved in a relationship with the victim's mother and was residing with them and the time of the offenses.
