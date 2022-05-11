Hampton man accused of shooting another man in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
On Monday, the Newport News Police Department said 30-year-old Ryan Saunders was arrested and charged with the following:
- Malicious wounding
- Maliciously shooting/throwing into an occupied building
- Two counts of possession of schedule I or schedule II drugs
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm on a person with possession of schedule I or schedule II drugs
- DWI
Police haven't given an update on the victim's condition.