Crime

Hampton man accused of shooting another man in Newport News

The shooting happened Friday on 24th Street and left one man seriously hurt.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound. 

On Monday, the Newport News Police Department said 30-year-old Ryan Saunders was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Malicious wounding
  • Maliciously shooting/throwing into an occupied building
  • Two counts of possession of schedule I or schedule II drugs 
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Reckless handling of a firearm causing serious injury
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm on a person with possession of schedule I or schedule II drugs
  • DWI

Police haven't given an update on the victim's condition.

