Hampton man charged in two murders, attempted robbery

Trishaun Lamar Boone, Jr. was charged in the murders of two men who were found shot to death on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man following two recent murders and an attempted robbery.

Trishaun Lamar Boone Jr. faces murder and weapons charges in connection to the deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, Feb. 27 in the 2100 block East Roger Peed Drive.

It was at that location where police found 39-year-old Donnell Ryshad Hoskin who had been shot to death. Investigators say he was shot inside a home on that block.

Then, on the morning of Feb. 28, police were sent to another home in the 2100 block of Newton Road where a 29-year-old man had been shot. He died at the scene. Authorities haven't released the name of this victim yet.

Boone faces charges in this case as well as an attempted robbery that happened in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard on Feb. 21.

He faces the following charges in connection to the murder that took place on East Roger Peed Drive:

2nd-Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony (one count)

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling (one count)

Reckless Handling of a Firearm (one count)