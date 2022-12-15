Hampton man convicted on conspiracy, drug and firearm charges, DOJ says

Jonathan Long, 39, was arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, for failing to appear on a federal supervised release violation.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man was convicted on conspiracy, drug and firearm charges, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.

During a search of a residence leased by his then-girlfriend, now wife, investigators found distribution quantities of fentanyl, cocaine base, hundreds of vials, five cell phones, and three firearms, including an assault rifle.

Over 100 rounds of ammunition were also found that included armor piercing and hollow point bullets. Another cell phone and a round of ammunition were found in another residence Long used.

The DOJ said evidence from cell phones and jail communications revealed how big Long’s drug dealing was, how he avoided law enforcement from April through Nov. 2021 and his location at the time.

One of the firearms recovered was purchased for Long, a prohibited person as a convicted felon, in April 2021, by one of his drug customers from a pawn shop in Hampton, according to the DOJ.

Long was convicted of all five counts in the indictment, including drug conspiracy, possession of over 40 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of firearms to further a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and maintaining a drug premises.