Man hurt in overnight shooting in Hampton

A 56-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on West County Street. Police said he is expected to survive.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after an overnight shooting in Hampton.

According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened in the first block of West County Street just after 1:30 a.m. That's the Phoebus area.

At the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital for help, and he's expected to survive.

Police don't have any suspect information to release yet, but are asking anyone that may have seen anything to call 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.