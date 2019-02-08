NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of assault by strangulation stemming from a February altercation aboard Langley Air Force Base.

Court documents said 29-year-old Gregory Keith Fortune-Prior was involved in an argument with his son's mother at her residence on Langely Air Force Base.

During the argument, Fortune-Prior physically assaulted the victim by grabbing the back of her neck, throwing her on to the bed, and then hitting the victim causing her nose to bleed.

After the victim exited the room into the hallway, Fortune-Prior followed and placed both of his hands around the front of the victim’s neck and began strangling her, court documents said.

The victim’s legs began to give out as she experienced difficulty breathing and after Fortune-Prior let go she fell to the ground. Fortune-Prior then kicked the victim on the side of her abdomen multiple times. The victim was able to leave the home with her son, but after realizing that she had left her identification and credit cards behind, returned to retrieve them.

RELATED: Documents: Man charged with arson set Virginia Beach apartments on fire in retaliation against woman

Court documents said when she returned, Fortune-Prior confronted her and again and began hitting her. The victim was holding their two-year-old son at the time and had to use her body to cover the child so that Fortune-Prior did not hit him. The victim sustained multiple visible injuries as a result of the assault.

Fortune-Prior faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when sentenced on November 22. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

RELATED: 15-year-old one of two people killed in double murder at Newport News apartment complex