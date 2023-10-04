Hampton man previously convicted of felony pleads guilty to being in possession of a firearm

In 2022, Iziaha Tisdale was caught shooting a gun in Newport News and led police on a foot chase.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man who was previously convicted of a felony pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a firearm.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), on Feb. 7, 2022, police responded to a call in Newport News involving a man shooting from inside a silver vehicle. When they got there, they found Iziaha Tisdale, 25, in the vehicle. Officers tried to confront him, which led to him running and throwing the loaded gun, the DOJ said.

Tisdale was previously convicted in Newport News Circuit Court of attempted unlawful wounding and of maliciously shooting at a car.