Hampton man sentenced to 30 years for gang-related attempted murders

Eric Nixon was convicted of taking part in several shootings. He and a co-defendant have been sentenced, and five others are waiting to hear their sentences.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 25-year-old Hampton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for committing crimes with the 36th Street Bang Squad gang.

A release from Raj Parekh, the acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Eric Nixon had been convicted of taking part in several shootings.

According to Parekh, Nixon and another member of the gang shot at rivals near a Newport News convenience store in January 2017. The following month, Nixon shot a rival gang member in the head.

The victim survived, but needed brain surgery.

Nixon had a jury trial that stretched through October, November, and December in 2019. He was found guilty of six counts of crimes in aid of racketeering (including racketeering conspiracy), two attempted murders, using a firearm in each crime, and having another person unlawfully purchase a gun for him.

His co-defendant, 24-year-old Martin Hunt of Newport News, was given several life sentences for conspiracy in the gang.

Five other defendants were also convicted of having a part in the gang's activities, but haven't been sentenced yet.