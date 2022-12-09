Hampton man walks into hospital after being shot, police say

Dispatch got a call Sunday about shots being fired near Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive. This was shortly before 11 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Sunday night.

According to a news release from police, dispatch got a call about shots being fired near Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive. This was shortly before 11 p.m.

While officers went to look around the area, dispatch received a call about a 24-year-old man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

He's expected to be okay at this time.

Police believe that he was shot in the same area of Orcutt and Goldsboro.

This is an ongoing investigation, and right now, police don't have any suspect information.