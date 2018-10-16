The Hampton Police Division is looking for a 28-year-old Hampton man who was involved in an argument and shot someone on Friday.

According to police, Dontaye Lamont McDaniel has been charged with one count of Malicious Wounding, one count of Shooting in Public Causing Injury, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On Friday, Public Safety Communications received a 911 call about a shooting in the 100 block of Golden Gate Drive around 7 p.m. On the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

After investigating, officers learned that the victim was in the 100 block of Golden Gate Drive when he was involved in an argument with McDaniel. The suspect, McDaniel, pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

The victim ran to the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard for safety. Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for McDaniel, and they consider him armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC