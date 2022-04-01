Police: 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Phoebus area of Hampton

The incident happened in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a shooting in the Phoebus area of the city left one man dead and another injured on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard. Police tweeted about it around 6:45 p.m.

According to the police division, a man was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, while another man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't share any information about what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

East Mercury Boulevard is closed in all directions at Oakland Avenue.