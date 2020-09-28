Hampton Police: 21-year-old shot on Village Drive, suspects fired from car

The victim said he was driving in the first block of that road, when he was shot by people in another car. Police don't have any further information about a suspect.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is searching for whoever shot a man on Village Drive in the early morning of September 27.

A release from the division said the shooting was called in just after 1 a.m. Sunday, when a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim said he had been driving in the first block of that road, when he was shot at by people in another car. Police don't have any further information about possible suspects yet.