Hampton Police arrest burglary suspect on Old Aberdeen Road

Responders were called to the 100 block of Old Aberdeen Road, where they found a glass door broken at a local business. Then, they noticed a safe was missing.

HAMPTON, Va. — Wednesday morning, the Hampton Police Division said they'd arrested a burglary suspect who was accused of breaking into two businesses.

A release from police said the arrest happened just after 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police noticed a safe was missing, and found it while searching the nearby area. They questioned, and took into custody, 48-year-old Derrick Barnes.

Barnes, of Hampton, faces charges for the Old Aberdeen Road incident, and another burglary from October 29 on West Mercury Boulevard.