Hampton Police arrest burglary suspect on Old Aberdeen Road

HAMPTON, Va. — Wednesday morning, the Hampton Police Division said they'd arrested a burglary suspect who was accused of breaking into two businesses.
A release from police said the arrest happened just after 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Responders were called to the 100 block of Old Aberdeen Road, where they found a glass door broken at a local business.
Police noticed a safe was missing, and found it while searching the nearby area. They questioned, and took into custody, 48-year-old Derrick Barnes.
Barnes, of Hampton, faces charges for the Old Aberdeen Road incident, and another burglary from October 29 on West Mercury Boulevard.
He's being held in the Hampton City Jail, on two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of "petit larceny, 3rd or subsequent offense."