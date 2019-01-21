HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred in the Cambridge Apartment complex, Sunday.

Christian Neal, 22, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Hampton Police Division. He was charged with manslaughter and discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

The investigation revealed that the 22-year-old lived with the victim. They were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. Neal was supposedly stabbed and 23-year-old Amber Greenidge was shot.

Around 4 p.m. Hampton Police say they received a call about a stabbing on the 5100 block of Goldsboro Drive. While officers were en route to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers said when they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound and an adult female who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Neal was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Greenidge later died from her gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

13NewsNow will continue to update this story as more information is released.