HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man connected to a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Around 2:15 p.m., Emergency Communications received a call after a 43-year-old Hampton man walked into Sentara Careplex Hospital with a gunshot wound. He is still hospitalized, and he is his being treated for his injuries.

Hampton police said the shooting took place in the 400 block of Worster Avenue.

Officers arrested 65-year-old Anthony Leon Bernard. He has been charged with Maiming, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Narcotics.

Bernard remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Police have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this incident.