Hampton Police arrest man suspected of shooting 18-year-old on West Queen Street

Forbes has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: the above video is from September 28.

Hampton Police tweeted Wednesday that they'd arrested 19-year-old Malicah Forbes, who is accused of being involved in the shooting of an 18-year-old on September 28.

That day, just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of West Queen Street in response to a shooting. A man with a life-threatening gunshot wound was rushed to the hospital, and has since been stabilized.

The initial investigation showed that the victim had been sitting in a car at the 7-Eleven there, when two men got into his car. Police said one of those suspects shot the 18-year-old, and then the two people ran from the scene.

Forbes has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He's being held in the Hampton City Jail.