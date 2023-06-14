x
Crime

Hampton police arrest suspect in deadly East Pembroke Avenue shooting

The homicide happened on May 5. James Edward Pepper faces several charges, including second-degree murder.
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said officers arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that happened in May.

James Edward Pepper was charged with one count each of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm in public. He also got two capiases for probation violation.

The homicide happened on May 5 in the 2100 block of East Pembroke Avenue.

Officers found 39-year-old Deaunta Delanelo Lee Cooper at that location with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On May 19, police identified Pepper as the suspect and said he was armed and dangerous.

