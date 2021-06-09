Hampton Police Division seeks assistance to identify shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 6, 2021.
The Hampton Police Division is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday night.
According to police, at 11:41 p.m. on September 11, 2021, law enforcement received a call that there had been a shooting in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road in Hampton.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 28-year old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Upon investigation, officers discovered that the male had been involved in a verbal exchange with a group of individuals at the 7/11 and had then proceeded to exchange gunfire.
If you have any information about this event, Hampton Police can be reached at 757-727-6111 or through the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.