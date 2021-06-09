Hampton Police Division seeks assistance to identify shooting suspect

The shooting occurred during the late hours of September 11th in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 6, 2021.

The Hampton Police Division is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

According to police, at 11:41 p.m. on September 11, 2021, law enforcement received a call that there had been a shooting in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road in Hampton.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 28-year old male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Upon investigation, officers discovered that the male had been involved in a verbal exchange with a group of individuals at the 7/11 and had then proceeded to exchange gunfire.