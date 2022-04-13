After armed robbery, carjacking in Hampton, police search for blue Honda Fit

A 66-year-old woman was in her car on Todds Lane when two men walked up. They showed her a gun and told her to get out of the car.

Police officers in Hampton are searching for two men suspected of taking a woman's car at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

The Hampton Police Division said it happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Todd’s Lane. That's near the Farmington area.

A spokesperson said a 66-year-old woman was in her car when two men walked up. They pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car. The suspects drove off in her 2017 blue Honda Fit, with the Virginia license plate UAW7794.

The division described the suspects as young Black men, who had slim builds and may have been in their late teens to early 20s. The division couldn't give a clothing description.

If you see the car or know anything that might help the police division, call 757-727-6111 or leave a tip with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.