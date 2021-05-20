Hampton police clear bomb threat at General District Court, investigation ongoing

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police said no suspicious devices were located after investigating a bomb threat at the General District Courthouse Thursday morning.
Around 10:20 a.m., a spokesperson for the division said officers were on the scene around the 200 block of North King Street, and everyone had been evacuated from inside the courts (as a precaution).
About an hour later, police said their sweep was complete and no explosives were found. Normal operations at the court started back up again around 11:25 a.m.
The criminal investigation into the threat is ongoing.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when police have more information about the situation to share.