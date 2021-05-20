Hampton police clear bomb threat at General District Court, investigation ongoing

The courts on North King Street were evacuated, but normal operations resumed after police completed their sweep and found no suspicious devices.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police said no suspicious devices were located after investigating a bomb threat at the General District Courthouse Thursday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., a spokesperson for the division said officers were on the scene around the 200 block of North King Street, and everyone had been evacuated from inside the courts (as a precaution).

About an hour later, police said their sweep was complete and no explosives were found. Normal operations at the court started back up again around 11:25 a.m.

The criminal investigation into the threat is ongoing.