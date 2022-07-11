Hampton police need help to identify shooting suspects after man hit with stray bullet

Investigators think the victim was struck by a stray bullet that came from a shootout between two groups in the Briarfield Park area.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Police Division needs help identifying the suspects involved in a shooting that hurt someone early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road, close to the city line with Newport News. Police officers went to a hospital after a walk-in shooting victim was reported.

At the hospital, police confirmed that a 19-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound. He is expected to live, the division said.

