Hampton police need help to identify shooting suspects after man hit with stray bullet

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Police Division needs help identifying the suspects involved in a shooting that hurt someone early Monday morning.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road, close to the city line with Newport News. Police officers went to a hospital after a walk-in shooting victim was reported.
At the hospital, police confirmed that a 19-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound. He is expected to live, the division said.
Investigators believe the victim was struck by a stray bullet from a shootout between two groups in the Briarfield Park area.
The circumstances of this shooting are under investigation, and police are asking anybody with information on the situation to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.