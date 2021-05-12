Hampton police officer facing charges in Norfolk

Hampton Police say Katerin Encarnacion was arrested April 12 in Norfolk and charged with burglary and destruction of property.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Police Division officer was arrested in Norfolk, authorities say.

According to Hampton Police, Katerin Encarnacion was arrested on April 12 in Norfolk and charged with burglary and destruction of property.

HPD said Encarnacion was already on administrative leave for an unspecified reason at the time of her arrest. She will remain on leave while an internal administrative investigation is conducted.

Authorities say Encarnacion has been with Hampton Police since July 2017.