Hampton police find several firearms in car during Bethel High School basketball game

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding several firearms being discovered in a car on Bethel High School property Monday evening.

According to a news release, police received a report that a person had placed a firearm inside of a car in the school's parking lot shortly after 8:30 p.m.

During that time, a basketball game was happening on the school grounds.

Police went to investigate and found the firearm in plain view.

After contacting the owner, they searched the remainder of the car and found several additional firearms.

At this time, police are not releasing any names related to this investigation, which is ongoing in partnership with Hampton City Schools.