HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are looking for a 42-year-old man from North Carolina who is believed to be connected to a homicide.

On Sunday, officers were called to the intersection of Nickerson Boulevard and Fox Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. In one of the cars, police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

RELATED: Hampton police detectives investigate homicide near Fox Hill Road, Nickerson Boulevard

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Tarnecia Shevon Smith from Hampton. She died at the scene.

The investigation was upgraded to a homicide.

Officers learned that Smith's car had another passenger that ran from the scene, and he was later identified as 42-year-old Samuel Anthony Ashe.

Police are still trying to find Ashe. He has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Shooting within an Occupied Vehicle, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

RELATED: Hampton police: Stepping up patrols following violent weekend

Ashe is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his whereabouts, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.