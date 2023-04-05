x
Crime

Hampton police identify suspect in February shooting on Hemlock Avenue

Israel Hyman, 24, faces several charges, including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division named a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in February.

Israel Hyman, 24, faces charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in public, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened on Feb. 23 in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, which is close to Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help investigators, call the police division at 757-727-6111. You can also send a tip by calling 1-888-562-5887 or using P3 Tips.

