Hampton police identify suspect in February shooting on Hemlock Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division named a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in February.

Israel Hyman, 24, faces charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in public, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened on Feb. 23 in the 700 block of Hemlock Avenue, which is close to Pembroke Avenue and Aberdeen Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital.