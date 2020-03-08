Hampton police investigate three separate shootings that left four people injured

The Hampton Police Division asked for the public's help as it investigated three shootings that happened within about an hour's time on August 2.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's assistance to investigate three shootings that happened in the city on the night of August 2.

West Mercury Boulevard

Police said the first shooting of the night happened around 9:40 p.m., in the 2400 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting near Aberdeen Road. When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had non-life-threatening injuries.

A report from the division said she had been driving on Aberdeen Road when she was shot.

The female victim, who has not been named, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.Police don't have any suspect information for this shooting.

East Walker Road

Police were also called out to a shooting scene on East Walker Road around 10:36 p.m. on August 2.

A release from investigators said one woman was shot, but not critically injured, while sitting in a car in front of a home on that road.

Police said several bullets hit the car, and one punched through to injure the woman who was sitting in the driver's seat. She drove away from the area she was shot before calling for help.

Responders took her to a hospital for treatment, and she was expected to recover.

Police said they don't have any information about possible suspects in this case.

Spanish Trail

Around 10:41 p.m. Sunday, police responded to calls about a burglary in the 100 block of Spanish Trail.

A release from the division said police arriving at the scene heard gunshots coming from an apartment complex at that address.

A man with some cuts drove up to investigators, and told them he was injured after his car windows were shot and the broken glass fell on him.

Investigators also found an injured man in the parking lot, who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries, but police said neither man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said one of the victims heard glass breaking and witnessed two male suspects climbing out of a bedroom window in the apartment complex. Nobody was home at the time.

According to the release, the victim shouted at the suspects, and that's when they pulled out guns and shot several times, hitting the victim and a nearby car.

Police don't have any additional information on the suspects in the shooting.